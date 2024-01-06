close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 bookies arrested 4 years after siphoning 1.64 crore govt funds

2 bookies arrested 4 years after siphoning 1.64 crore govt funds

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 07, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused were identified as Jatin, alias Raja, 30, and Jatinder, alias Poot, both sons of Rajni Kant of Mukerian in Punjab

The crime branch on Saturday apprehended two absconders, who were allegedly involved in the case of siphoning off 1.64 crore revenue collected by cashier of Jal Shakti department, said officials.

They were absconding from 4 years, said the officials. (iStock)
They were absconding from 4 years, said the officials. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Jatin, alias Raja, 30, and Jatinder, alias Poot, both sons of Rajni Kant of Mukerian in Punjab.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

They were booked in case FIR number 02/2020 under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 447-A, 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2) Prevention of Corruption Act for their involvement in running inter-state bookie business and illegally siphoning off 1.64 crore revenue collected by cashier of the Jal Shakti department.

“While the other accused identified as Nikhil Gandral of Greater Kailash , Inderpal Singh of Nanak Nagar Jammu were already brought to justice by presenting a charge-sheet against them in the court of law, absconding siblings were on the run,” said officials.

“They absconded for nearly four years before being nabbed by a special team of crime branch Jammu,” they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out