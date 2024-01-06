2 bookies arrested 4 years after siphoning 1.64 crore govt funds

The crime branch on Saturday apprehended two absconders, who were allegedly involved in the case of siphoning off ₹1.64 crore revenue collected by cashier of Jal Shakti department, said officials. They were absconding from 4 years, said the officials. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Jatin, alias Raja, 30, and Jatinder, alias Poot, both sons of Rajni Kant of Mukerian in Punjab.

They were booked in case FIR number 02/2020 under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 447-A, 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2) Prevention of Corruption Act for their involvement in running inter-state bookie business and illegally siphoning off ₹1.64 crore revenue collected by cashier of the Jal Shakti department.

“While the other accused identified as Nikhil Gandral of Greater Kailash , Inderpal Singh of Nanak Nagar Jammu were already brought to justice by presenting a charge-sheet against them in the court of law, absconding siblings were on the run,” said officials.

“They absconded for nearly four years before being nabbed by a special team of crime branch Jammu,” they said.