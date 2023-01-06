2 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology students arrested for assaulting hostel mate

Two students of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) have been arrested for beating up their hostel mate.

The accused have been identified as Dev Sony, 19, from Hisar and Gajinderpal Singh, 23, from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Complainant Danish Imam, 21, a third-year student from CCET diploma wing, said the accused had been miffed with him ever since he had gone to the police in November last year over an argument one of his friends had with the duo.

Imam told police that on December 28, the accused threatened to kill him and demanded money to settle the matter. On December 30, they thrashed him. Imam said the accused had even undressed him and recorded a video of him, besides verbally abusing him.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

The two accused were arrested and produced in the court on Wednesday, from where they were sent to two-day police remand. The victim’s medical examination was carried out on January 1. Cops said there appears to be no religious discrimination angle as of now.