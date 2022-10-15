Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 cops among three attacked by a mob in Kapurthala

2 cops among three attacked by a mob in Kapurthala

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 10:17 PM IST

Deputy superintendent of police, Maninderpal Singh confirmed the incident and stated that raids are being conducted to nab the offenders and soon they will land in the police net

Constable Parminder Singh and Satwinder Singh were referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, while Constable Navdeep Singh is being treated in a local civil hospital. (Representational image)
Constable Parminder Singh and Satwinder Singh were referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, while Constable Navdeep Singh is being treated in a local civil hospital. (Representational image)
ByYashiv Bhutani, Kapurthala

Two constables and one passerby were attacked by a mob of 20 to 25 people on Saturday afternoon in the Talwandi Mehma area here.

As per the eyewitnesses, Constable Parminder Singh had a tiff, which started due to overtaking of cars. Some men allegedly attacked him with sharp edged weapons and baseball bats. Gradually the mob started growing and Constable Navdeep Singh, who went to help Parminder Singh, was also attacked by them. A passerby Satwinder Singh was also injured. Constable Parminder Singh and Satwinder Singh were referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, while Constable Navdeep Singh is being treated in a local civil hospital.

Deputy superintendent of police, Maninderpal Singh confirmed the incident and stated that raids are being conducted to nab the offenders and soon they will land in the police net. “We are about to lodge FIR against unidentified men,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out