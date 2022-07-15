2 dead, 17 injured after two iron sheds collapse at vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana
Two iron sheds collapsed at a vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana amid rainfall and storm on Thursday evening, killing two persons and leaving 17 others injured, the police said.
The incident took place on Thursday evening when two iron sheds collapsed at Gohana’s vegetable market due to rainfall and a storm which claimed the lives of two persons and injured 17 others.
The deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Jagmender, both residents of Sonepat district. The injured have been rushed to the Civil hospital, Gohana, from where most of them have been referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, two persons to a private hospital in Gohana and one person to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where his condition is said to be critical.
A spokesman of Sonepat police said both the sheds were in dilapidated condition and people were demanding repair work.
“Two persons have died and 17 received injuries after two sheds collapsed. Of the 17 injured, at least eight persons have been discharged. Jagmender was declared brought dead at Civil hospital, Gohana, while Sandeep was declared dead at BPS, Khanpur. Their post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” the spokesman added.
Clash between 2 groups of class 12 students in South Delhi
New Delhi: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of hMohit'sclassmates with a knife, injuring them, during a clash in a government school in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday. One of the injured is critical, police said. The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
Shinde-Fadnavis govt restores 4 decisions scrapped by MVA
The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government has decided to bring back four policy decisions that had been taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government during its tenure in 2015-2019, but were subsequently scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Currently, the Maharashtra Agriculture Produce and Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act 1963 allows only members of gram panchayats, agriculture credit societies, and multi-purpose cooperative societies, to elect the members of Agriculture Produce Market Committee.
Marathi-English coding for 600 municipal school kids
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a computer lab was launched at Byculla West Primary Marathi School—run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation where close to 600 children from classes 1 to 8 will be taught computer basics, MS Office and coding in both Marathi and English. The lab equipped with 20 computers will hold classes twice a week.
30-minute delivery commitment: Consumer panel slaps ₹11,000 fine on Swiggy
The district consumer dispute and redressal commission, Bathinda, has directed food delivery platform Swiggy to pay ₹11,000 as compensation to a Bathinda resident for deficient service in providing a platter of snacks worth ₹248. The order was released on Wednesday by the bench comprising president of the commission Kanwar Sandeep Singh and members Shivdev Singh and Paramjeet Kaur. Gupta said Swiggy did not deliver the order according to its promotional commitment of 30 minutes.
Mahatma’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
