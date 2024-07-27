2 dead, 55 fall sick as Kapurthala in diarrhoea grip

The diarrhoea outbreak has claimed two lives in Kapurthala city in the past two days. Besides, 55 cases of diarrhoea emerged from Bakkarkhana Chowk, Mehtabgarh, Sundarnagar and Mehndi Chowk areas of the city where the district administration stopped the water supply through underground pipes. Health officials during a survey in a locality in Kapurthala after the diarrhoea outbreak on Saturday.

As per reports, a woman died at the local civil hospital on Friday while a four-year-old died on Saturday.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Dr Surinderpal Kaur said five persons were admitted to the local civil hospital on Friday while 51 were administered medicines and given other treatment before being sent back home. “The exact reasons behind the deaths will be looked into,” she said.

She added glitches in the underground water pipelines were found and the repair work had already been started by the department concerned. “We immediately got the water supply stopped in these areas. Water samples were collected and sent for chemical testing in the Kharar laboratory. Water is being provided through tanks,” she said.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal had on Friday evening held a detailed meeting with officials concerned and directed them to initiate immediate steps to control the outbreak. “The officials must ensure that the gaps in the water supply chains are plugged and potable water be provided in the affected areas,” he added.