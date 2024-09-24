Menu Explore
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
2 die as car with polls officials plunges into gorge in Reasi

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 24, 2024 10:36 PM IST

The deceased were identified as constable Ajaz Khan of IRP’s 19 battalion and Javeed Ahmad (driver) son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Khour

A driver and a constable died while election zonal magistrate escaped unhurt when their car veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district on Tuesday, said officials.

Eleven constituencies in three districts of Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch are going to polls in second phase on Tuesday.
Eleven constituencies in three districts of Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch are going to polls in second phase on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as constable Ajaz Khan of IRP’s 19 battalion and Javeed Ahmad (driver) son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Khour.

“The car was carrying election zonal magistrate Ajay Kumar and another poll staff, including Ajaz Khan of IRP’s 19 battalion. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge at Tukson Jabara in Majore area of Reasi district,” said a police official.

While Ajaz Khan and driver died in the accident, election zonal magistrate escaped unhurt, he said.

Eleven constituencies in three districts of Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch are going to polls in second phase on Tuesday.

Follow Us On