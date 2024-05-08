2 drones recovered from border districts of Punjab
Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that following a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the border area of Ganjuana village and a drone (China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic) was recovered from the field.
Two drones were recovered from the border districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.
In the first case, a joint team of the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Ganjuana village.
In the second case, BSF troops recovered a drone from outside a house in Amritsar’s Hardo Rattan village. As per a BSF statement the recovery was made during a search operation launched on the basis of specific inputs. The recovered drone, in this case too, is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.
Earlier on Sunday, the BSF had recovered a drone in broken condition from a field adjacent to Ratan Khurd village in Amritsar.