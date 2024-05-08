 2 drones recovered from border districts of Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 drones recovered from border districts of Punjab

ByHTC, Ferozepur/amritsar
May 08, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that following a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the border area of Ganjuana village and a drone (China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic) was recovered from the field.

Two drones were recovered from the border districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a joint team of the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Ganjuana village. (HT Photo)
In the first case, a joint team of the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Ganjuana village. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a joint team of the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Ganjuana village.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that following a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the border area of Ganjuana village and a drone (China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic) was recovered from the field.

In the second case, BSF troops recovered a drone from outside a house in Amritsar’s Hardo Rattan village. As per a BSF statement the recovery was made during a search operation launched on the basis of specific inputs. The recovered drone, in this case too, is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

Earlier on Sunday, the BSF had recovered a drone in broken condition from a field adjacent to Ratan Khurd village in Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 drones recovered from border districts of Punjab

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On