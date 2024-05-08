2 drones recovered from border districts of Punjab

Two drones were recovered from the border districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday. In the first case, a joint team of the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Ganjuana village. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a joint team of the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Ganjuana village.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that following a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the border area of Ganjuana village and a drone (China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic) was recovered from the field.

In the second case, BSF troops recovered a drone from outside a house in Amritsar’s Hardo Rattan village. As per a BSF statement the recovery was made during a search operation launched on the basis of specific inputs. The recovered drone, in this case too, is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

Earlier on Sunday, the BSF had recovered a drone in broken condition from a field adjacent to Ratan Khurd village in Amritsar.