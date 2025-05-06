2 end lives in Mohali

A 62-year-old stamp vendor died by suicide at his office in Sohana on Monday morning. In the second case, a 24-year-old man killed himself at his paying guest accommodation (PG) in Mataur village on Monday. The deceased was working as a mason. (HT Photo)

One of his employees had heard a gunshot going off and rushed inside his cabin, where she saw him lying in a pool of blood on his chair, with a gunshot wound to his temple. According to the police, he reportedly used his licensed revolver to shoot himself.

Police recovered two handwritten notes from the scene. One of the notes stated that he did not owe anyone any money and included two cheques bearing two different names. The second note mentioned the name of a woman from Phase-7, whom he held responsible for his death. Police will be questioning the individuals named in the notes.

Sohana police station SHO inspector Simran Singh said, “A note mentioning a woman was found at the scene. A case is being registered against her by name. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.”

The deceased had been working as a stamp vendor since 2007 and lived with his wife and son in Phase-1. His daughter is married.

24-yr-old killed self at PG

In the second case, a 24-year-old man killed himself at his paying guest accommodation (PG) in Mataur village on Monday. The deceased was working as a mason.

His body has been placed in the mortuary of the Phase-6 civil hospital, for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Tuesday. He was married, but his wife lived with her mother in Amroha village, Uttar Pradesh. The landlord discovered his body and informed the police control room.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspreet Singh from Mataur police station said the deceased had recently visited his hometown in Amroha, UP, and returned a few days ago. No suicide note was found at the scene. Police have informed his family, and further action will be taken upon their arrival.