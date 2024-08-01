2 fall into pits: SDM issues show-cause notice to Nayagaon EO

Two days after a 14-year-old school student and a woman fell into two huge pits dug by municipal council (MC) staff for removing blockage in sewer lines near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmandar Singh on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the executive officer (EO) of Nayagaon MC. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmandar Singh said Nayagaon MC officials should have covered the pits and such negligence cannot be tolerated as public safety should be the top priority during development works. (HT Photo)

Singh has asked EO Ravi Jindal, in his reply, to mention the names of the persons responsible for getting the work done.

“I have issued a show-cause notice and will take strong action against the officer at fault. The MC officials should have covered the pits and such negligence cannot be tolerated as public safety should be the top priority during development works,” SDM said.

Human rights body takes suo motu cognisance

Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

“The Commission has perused the detailed news-clipping viral in social media under the caption ‘No warning sign: 2 fall into pits dug by Nayagaon MC’, bringing to light the gross negligence on part of the Nayagaon Civic body due to which two persons, including a 14-year-old school student and a woman, fell into two huge pits dug by MC staff to remove blockage in sewer lines near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. In view of the above, the Commission takes Suo-Motu cognizance of the matter. Accordingly, let the matter be put up before the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, SAS Nagar(Mohali) and Deputy Commissioner, SAS Nagar(Mohali), to submit their reports before the next date of hearing i.e. on September 4, 2024”, read the order of PSHRC.

For now the civic body has covered the pits temporarily to avoid further damage.