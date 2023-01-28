2 foreign nationals among four injured by kite string

A ban imposed by the Punjab government on the use of plastic kite strings and warning issued by the police proved no deterrent as four people, including two foreign nationals, suffered multiple injuries after they got entangled in a plastic kite string in Samrala. All four have been admitted to hospital.

The Samrala police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for causing injuries to the commuters.

A 60-year-old man suffered neck injuries after a plastic kite string got entangled around his neck. The victim, Karam Singh of Balala village said that on Thursday he was going to Balala from Samrala. Meanwhile, a plastic kite string got entangled around his neck. passers-by came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital. He sustained 10 stitches on his neck.

In another incident, two African nationals suffered injuries due to plastic kite string in Samrala. Injured Abraham, 21, and Rafila, 20, said that they are students at a college in Ludhiana. They were going towards Neelon on a motorcycle on Thursday. Abraham said that they got entangled in a plastic kite string and fell down on the road.

Abraham sustained 15 stitches on hand besides other injuries. Rafila suffered a fracture in her leg and injuries on other parts of the body. They are students of engineering at Ludhiana Technical College, Katani Kalan.

In the third incident, a delivery boy suffered injuries due to a plastic kite string. The victim, Paramvir stated that he was going to Samrala from Neelon. When he reached near Neelon Canal Bridge, a plastic kite string got entangled around his neck. He suffered multiple injuries in the mishap.

ASI Pawanjit Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that a case under Sections 188, 336, 337 and 338 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

It is learnt that the Khanna police had announced to keep a tab on the use of plastic kite string using drone cameras on Tuesday. The police said that they will take action against the people who are flying kites with the plastic thread.