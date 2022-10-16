2 fresh Covid cases; 6 down with dengue in Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday.

The count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,13,569 of which 1,10,538 patients have recovered, while 3,017 succumbed to the virus. There were 14 active cases in the district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, six cases of dengue were detected in the district, following which the count of those infected with vector-borne disease has reached 211.

A single case of swine flu was reported in the district on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the district to 52.