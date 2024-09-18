2 from Bihar held for duping Chandigarh man of 4.8 lakh

Chandigarh Police arrested two individuals for duping a city resident of ₹4.8 lakh by impersonating as his NRI relative. The complainant told Chandigarh Police that he had received a call from an individual claiming to be his family member named “Cheema” living in Canada in August 2022. The caller concocted a distressing story. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Ravi Kumar and Baljogeshvar, alias Zimmy, both residents of Ramji Chak, Digha, Bihar.

The complainant told the police that he had received a call from an individual claiming to be his family member named “Cheema” living in Canada in August 2022. The caller concocted a distressing story, claiming that he, and his friends, had been harassed at a hotel by Canadian nationals, leading to a confrontation where a Canadian citizen was injured.

The accused said he had been arrested and urgently required financial assistance to cover legal fees, and secure bail. Manipulated by the fabricated narrative, the complainant transferred ₹4.8 lakh into two bank accounts provided by the accused. He later found that he had been cheated.

Police said both the accused had access to multiple bank accounts, which were used to facilitate the fraudulent transactions. Their modus operandi involved exploiting emotional manipulation by creating false stories of emergency situations to convince unsuspecting victims to transfer large sums of money.

A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on September 1, 2022.