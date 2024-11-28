The police arrested two motorcycle-borne gangsters on Thursday after an exchange of fire that took place near the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Faridkot district. 2 gangsters held after encounter in Faridkot

The accused were identified as Lovepreet Singh in Faridkot city and Ravinder Singh of Ghugiana village in Faridkot district. The police recovered a .32-bore illegal pistol from their possession.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) Faridkot police was conducting checking when they saw two suspicious persons coming on a bike.

“When the police party signalled them to stop, they attempted to flee on their vehicle. The CIA team chased them when one of the accused opened fire at the police. The police retaliated, causing the accused to lose balance and fall from the bike. One accused sustained a bullet injury in the leg, while the other was injured due to the fall. Both have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable. We have also recovered an illegal pistol from their possession,” she said.

“Both the accused are already involved in criminal activity in the area, they are running a local-level gang. Lovepreet is facing two cases under the NDPS Act and Arm Act while Ravinder was booked for attempt to murder earlier this year. We will seek remand for further investigation,” she added.