News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 Haryana ACB cops held for corruption in Ambala

2 Haryana ACB cops held for corruption in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 08, 2024 10:24 PM IST

A spokesperson said the ACB had received a complaint that a bribe of ₹1 lakh had been demanded by two employees of the ACB — inspector Somesh and exempted head constable Ashok Kumar — in lieu of filing a complaint.

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday apprehended two of its own officials while accepting a bribe of 1 lakh in Ambala.

The ACB team arrested both the accused red-handed and a case was registered.
The ACB team arrested both the accused red-handed and a case was registered.

A spokesperson said the ACB had received a complaint that a bribe of ₹1 lakh had been demanded by two employees of the ACB — inspector Somesh and exempted head constable Ashok Kumar — in lieu of filing a complaint.

On investigation, it was found that a fake complaint was taken by both the cops with the Ambala range of the ACB, which was not authorised, and the bribe was demanded from the complainant instead of filing this complaint.

Following this, the ACB team arrested both the accused red-handed and a case was registered.

This entire proceeding was conducted with complete transparency in front of the witnesses.

With the arrest of two officers, ACB director general Shatrujeet Kapur affirmed the bureau’s commitment to complete transparency and impartiality in tackling corruption, assuring it will remain a continuous endeavor.

