2 held for snatching; bike, 6 phones seized

The Division number 8 police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered six mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The police have also recovered a motorcycle used by the accused, identified as Asees Kumar of Aman Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass and Tarun Kumar alias Tota of Bhamian Kalan village, in the crime.

Division number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur said that they received a complaint from Karan Singh of Udhampur in Jammu, who is presently residing in a rented accommodation in Maharaj Nagar, who said that on July 25, the accused intercepted his way near old sessions Chowk, flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him. The accused robbed him of a mobile phone and fled.

A case was registered under sections 304, 307 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons.