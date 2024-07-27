 2 held for snatching; bike, 6 phones seized - Hindustan Times
2 held for snatching; bike, 6 phones seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 28, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The Division number 8 police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered six mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The Division number 8 police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered six mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The police have also recovered a motorcycle used by the accused, identified as Asees Kumar of Aman Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass and Tarun Kumar alias Tota of Bhamian Kalan village, in the crime.

The Division number 8 police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered six mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Division number 8 police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered six mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Division number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur said that they received a complaint from Karan Singh of Udhampur in Jammu, who is presently residing in a rented accommodation in Maharaj Nagar, who said that on July 25, the accused intercepted his way near old sessions Chowk, flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him. The accused robbed him of a mobile phone and fled.

A case was registered under sections 304, 307 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 held for snatching; bike, 6 phones seized
Follow Us On