2 held for trying to break open ATM in Pathankot

PATHANKOT : Police on Saturday arrested two persons who were trying to break open an automated teller machine of HDFC Bank’s Taki branch in Pathankot.

Police have also recovered 8gm of heroin, a gas cutter, an iron rod and a spray used for blackening CCTV cameras from the arrested accused, identified as Ajay Kumar and Amit Kumar, alias Gurpreet Singh, of Sujanpur.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said during a routine checking in areas prone to street crimes, an alert PCR team of Pathankot police nabbed the accused at the HDFC Bank ATM.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that there plan was to loot money from the ATM, and revealed that they both are drug addicts, the SSP said. He said: “Earlier, the accused had done the recee of Mathoot Finance and other ATMs and financial establishments. But as a large number of guards were deployed there, they preferred to target the HDFC Bank ATM Taki branch, Pathankot.”

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC, and Section 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Division No. 2 police station.

The SSP said the arrested accused will be produced in a local court and would be taken on remand for further interrogation.