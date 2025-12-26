Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
2 held from Daman & Diu for duping Chandigarh resident of 60lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 07:14 am IST

Two persons have been arrested from Daman and Diu for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of 60.65 lakh in a cyber fraud case registered in June this year.

The accused have been identified as Sanskar Jain, 22, a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, and Rabendra Kumar Patel, 28, of Dabhel, Daman. They were nabbed during a raid on December 22 and produced in a local court on Thursday, which granted the police three days of remand.

Complainant Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, had alleged that on September 25, 2024, he came in contact with a Facebook profile named “Morris Pauline,” who offered him a business opportunity involving the purchase of a medicinal product, ‘Avastin Powder,’ purportedly sourced from Actelion Laboratories, USA, at a requirement of 300 kg per month. After this, communications took place via WhatsApp and email, during which Kumar was directed to Indian suppliers, including Sharma Enterprises and Motion Cargo International.

He contacted Sharma Enterprises and agreed to purchase 1 kg of Avastin Powder at 99,000. He later paid 13 lakh for 50 kg into two bank accounts. The firm allegedly demanded an additional 10 lakh for delivery through Motion Cargo. Kumar later realised that he had been cheated of a total amount of 60.65 lakh.

During the investigation, police collected KYC details of the beneficiary bank accounts from the concerned banks and found that the accounts of the firms involved were registered in the name of Sanskar Jain, with addresses in Navi Mumbai and Thane. Around 26.5 lakh was credited to and withdrawn from these accounts. Similarly, 92,550 was credited and withdrawn from bank accounts registered in the name of Rabendra Kumar Patel.

