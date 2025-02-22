Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 held with drugs, pistol in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Feb 22, 2025 10:30 PM IST

Varinder Singh Brar, SSP, Fazilka, stated that a team of local CIA was patrolling the area when they spotted two youths on a motorcycle coming from Jalalabad near Chak Mojdin Wala village.

Fazilka police have arrested two people involved in drug smuggling during a patrol in the Jalalabad area. The accused were found in possession of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, and live cartridges. The police have taken them into custody and initiated legal proceedings. It has been revealed that they used to procure heroin from Pakistan.

Fazilka police have arrested two people involved in drug smuggling during a patrol in the Jalalabad area. The accused were found in possession of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, and live cartridges. The police have taken them into custody and initiated legal proceedings. It has been revealed that they used to procure heroin from Pakistan. (Representational image)
Fazilka police have arrested two people involved in drug smuggling during a patrol in the Jalalabad area. The accused were found in possession of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, and live cartridges. The police have taken them into custody and initiated legal proceedings. It has been revealed that they used to procure heroin from Pakistan. (Representational image)

Varinder Singh Brar, SSP, Fazilka, stated that a team of local CIA was patrolling the area when they spotted two youths on a motorcycle coming from Jalalabad near Chak Mojdin Wala village.

Acting on suspicion, the police team chased and apprehended them. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, three live cartridges, and two mobile phones. The arrested individuals have been identified as Harnek Singh, a resident of Kotha Pakki, Rajasthan, and Harpreet Singh, a resident of Bahmani Wala, Jalalabad, Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused, and they will be presented in court soon.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On