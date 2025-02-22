2 held with drugs, pistol in Fazilka

Fazilka police have arrested two people involved in drug smuggling during a patrol in the Jalalabad area. The accused were found in possession of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, and live cartridges. The police have taken them into custody and initiated legal proceedings. It has been revealed that they used to procure heroin from Pakistan. Fazilka police have arrested two people involved in drug smuggling during a patrol in the Jalalabad area. The accused were found in possession of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, and live cartridges. The police have taken them into custody and initiated legal proceedings. It has been revealed that they used to procure heroin from Pakistan. (Representational image)

Varinder Singh Brar, SSP, Fazilka, stated that a team of local CIA was patrolling the area when they spotted two youths on a motorcycle coming from Jalalabad near Chak Mojdin Wala village.

Acting on suspicion, the police team chased and apprehended them. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of 522 grams of heroin, a pistol, three live cartridges, and two mobile phones. The arrested individuals have been identified as Harnek Singh, a resident of Kotha Pakki, Rajasthan, and Harpreet Singh, a resident of Bahmani Wala, Jalalabad, Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused, and they will be presented in court soon.