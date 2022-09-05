2 held with foreign currency worth c33 lakh at Amritsar airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday arrested two passengers for illegally carrying foreign currency worth ₹33 lakh at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, said the officials on Sunday.

In a press release, the officials said that the passengers, who are Indian nationals, were departing to Dubai by Air India flight no IX 191 from the airport and were intercepted by CISF and handed over to customs officers.

“Foreign currency equivalent to ₹32,86,500 (21,000 Euros each) was recovered. The said recovered foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress”, they added.