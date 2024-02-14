 2 IAS officers reshuffled in Punjab - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 IAS officers reshuffled in Punjab

2 IAS officers reshuffled in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The Punjab government has transferred two IAS officers, relieving Rahul Bhandari from the post of principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi

The Punjab government has transferred two IAS officers, relieving Rahul Bhandari from the post of principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi. Shruti Singh, secretary, personnel, will work as resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, in addition to her present assignments, according to order issued by chief secretary Anurag Verma. Bhandari has been asked to report to the department of personnel immediately. His posting orders will be issued later.

The Punjab government has transferred two IAS officers, relieving Rahul Bhandari from the post of principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi
The Punjab government has transferred two IAS officers, relieving Rahul Bhandari from the post of principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi

