2 IAS officers reshuffled in Punjab

The Punjab government has transferred two IAS officers, relieving Rahul Bhandari from the post of principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi. Shruti Singh, secretary, personnel, will work as resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, in addition to her present assignments, according to order issued by chief secretary Anurag Verma. Bhandari has been asked to report to the department of personnel immediately. His posting orders will be issued later.

The Punjab government has transferred two IAS officers, relieving Rahul Bhandari from the post of principal resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi