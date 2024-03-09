2 injured after PRTC bus collides with truck in Bathinda

Two passengers sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus collided head on with a truck on the Bathinda-Malout road early Saturday morning. Two passengers sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus collided head on with a truck on the Bathinda-Malout road early Saturday morning. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

Gurcharan Singh (65) from Bhokhra village and Gagan Singh (30) from Khera village suffered injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a team of ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ (SSF). Their condition is stated to be stable.

According to the information, there were only five passengers on board, and it was hit by a truck heading towards Malout in Muktsar district at 5.30 am.

The mishap took place at a turn near Behman Diwana village in which the bus was badly damaged. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.