 2 injured after PRTC bus collides with truck in Bathinda - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 injured after PRTC bus collides with truck in Bathinda

2 injured after PRTC bus collides with truck in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Mar 10, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Gurcharan Singh (65) from Bhokhra village and Gagan Singh (30) from Khera village suffered injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a team of ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ (SSF). Their condition is stated to be stable.

Two passengers sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus collided head on with a truck on the Bathinda-Malout road early Saturday morning.

(Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
(Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

Gurcharan Singh (65) from Bhokhra village and Gagan Singh (30) from Khera village suffered injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a team of 'Sadak Surakhya Force' (SSF). Their condition is stated to be stable.

According to the information, there were only five passengers on board, and it was hit by a truck heading towards Malout in Muktsar district at 5.30 am.

The mishap took place at a turn near Behman Diwana village in which the bus was badly damaged. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.

