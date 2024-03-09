2 injured after PRTC bus collides with truck in Bathinda
Gurcharan Singh (65) from Bhokhra village and Gagan Singh (30) from Khera village suffered injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a team of ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ (SSF). Their condition is stated to be stable.
Two passengers sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus collided head on with a truck on the Bathinda-Malout road early Saturday morning.
Gurcharan Singh (65) from Bhokhra village and Gagan Singh (30) from Khera village suffered injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a team of ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ (SSF). Their condition is stated to be stable.
According to the information, there were only five passengers on board, and it was hit by a truck heading towards Malout in Muktsar district at 5.30 am.
The mishap took place at a turn near Behman Diwana village in which the bus was badly damaged. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.