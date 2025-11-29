2 injured, cars torched as rival groups clash in Ludhiana

A long-standing rivalry between two groups linked to the murder of a teenager, three years ago at a local hospital, escalated on Thursday night in EWS Colony, resulting in a violent clash and vehicle arson. Tho persons were injured in the incident, say police. Following the violence, police was deployed in the area. Vehicles gutted after two groups clashed in EWS Colony in Ludhiana on Friday. (Hindustan Times)

According to authorities, the clash began when the kin of Sawan Kumar, 15, who was killed at the hospital on July 14, 2022, gathered in the street over a local event. The accused, recently released on bail, along with his aides, reportedly confronted and assaulted the victim’s relatives, allegedly pressuring them to withdraw the murder case.

“After the accused and his aides left, the victim’s kin gave a chase and a violent scuffle ensued between the two groups,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Sumit Sood. “During the clash, three vehicles—including a car and two two-wheelers—were torched and two other cars parked on the street were damaged.”

Residents claimed the attackers were armed. Varun, a local, said the assailants even tried to attack a young woman with a sharp-edged weapon. Tanya, sister of deceased Sawan Kumar, alleged that the assailants had threatened her family earlier in the day. “They said they had already killed one of our brothers and now the other one is their target,” she claimed.

Two men injured during the clash were rushed to a nearby hospital. FIRs have been lodged against both the groups at Division Number 7 police station.

ACP Sood said, “We are identifying the accused involved and will ensure their arrest.”