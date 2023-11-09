2 injured in tree collapse at Chandigarh’s Panjab University

Two motorcycle-borne youths were injured after an old eucalyptus tree’s trunk suddenly snapped and fell on them near Gate Number 3 on Panjab University campus on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 9.40 am while the duo was moving near the Panjab University alumni house gate in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 9.40 am while the duo was moving near the PU alumni house gate. As per chief of university security Vikram Singh, the injured men were taken to PGIMER for treatment and were ruled out of danger. Their names were not shared.

On July 8, 2022, a tree collapse at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 had claimed the life of a student. Over a year later, while authorities claim to be surveying risky trees, incidents of trees and branches collapsing have continued since then.

