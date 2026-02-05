2 Jaish commanders among 3 terrorists killed in Udhampur, Kishtwar encounters

Barely a day before Union home minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Thursday, security forces on Wednesday killed three Jaish terrorists that included two self-styled commanders, in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts, said officials. Security Forces conduct cordon and search operation in Jophar village, Ramnagar, in Udhampur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Security forces blew up a cave with rocket launchers in the dense jungles of Jophar in Udhampur district and killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad commanders on Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

The officer identified the two slain terrorists as Jaish commanders Maavi and Zubair.

Security forces had launched an operation named Kiya on February 3 in the jungles of Jophar, around 25 km from Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

“The forces had a brief encounter with the two armed terrorists on Tuesday. The terrorists were holed up in a cave and through the night there were intermittent exchanges of fire. On Wednesday, the army launched a final assault and blew up the cave with rocket propelled grenades where the two terrorists were hiding,” said a Defence officer.

An AK-47 assault rifle, a US made M4 carbine and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

“These Jaish terrorists, well trained in guerilla warfare, who were active in the area for the past few months, were on the radar of the forces. We got credible input on Tuesday and a joint team of army, CRPF and police was immediately mobilized,” said the officer.

On December 15 last year, a policeman of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Amjad Pathan of Mendhar was killed during an encounter with a group of terrorists in Soan village near Jophar.

White Knight Corps also shared the information on X.

“Based on specific intelligence input provided by #jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists. Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism. Operation concluded successfully. The area remains under surveillance. We Serve, We Protect!”, the Army stated.

Another Jaish terrorist was eliminated in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

“In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar. One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress,” White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Northern Army chief, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma has complimented the White Knight Corps for clinical anti terror operations.

According to intelligence agencies, around 30 terrorists, mostly Pakistanis, remain active in upper reaches of Jammu region.