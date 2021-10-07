Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 killed in Jalandhar road accident
2 killed in Jalandhar road accident

The accident took place after the car the victims were travelling in collided with an unidentified vehicle before ramming into a tree at Gurbanta Singh Marg in Jalandhar.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Two persons in their 40s were killed and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with an unidentified vehicle before ramming into a tree at Gurbanta Singh Marg in Jalandhar.

The victims were identified as Jaskaran Singh of Jalandhar and Banke of Chandigarh. Those injured have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Passersby rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital where Jaskaran and Banke people were declared brought dead.

A case of rash driving and death due to negligence of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the division number 4 police station.

Thursday, October 07, 2021
