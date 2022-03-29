2 LeT militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants along with some arms and ammunition in the central district of Budgam.
Officials said that police along with army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles arrested the two active militants linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT from the Sunnergund area of Budgam.
“They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai of Ramnagri Shopian & Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh of Sedow Shopian,” a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession.
“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the spokesman said.
On Saturday, militants shot dead 29-year-old SPO (special police officer) Ishfaq Ahmad and wounded his 21-year-old brother Umar Jan at their residence in the Budgam district in another targeted attack on security personnel. Jan was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
