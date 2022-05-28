2 LeT militants linked to Kashmir YouTuber Amreen Bhat’s killing shot dead
Four LeT militants were killed in two separate encounters in Srinagar and Awantipore. Police said that among the killed militants, two were involved in the killing of television actor Amreen Bhat in Budgam on Wednesday evening.
Police said that on Wednesday, on a specific input regarding the presence of militants at Aghanzipora village of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army (55RR) and the CRPF in the said area.
Police said that during the operation, as the joint search party was laying a cordon around a cluster of houses, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter in which two local militants identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo Chadoora, Budgam, and Farhan Habib of Hakripora, Pulwama, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed.
Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that both the killed militants had recently joined terror ranks and were involved in the killing of actor Amreen Bhat in the Chadoora area of Budgam on the directions of LeT commander Lateef.
Police said in another operation, the Srinagar police developed an input about the movement of terrorists from south Kashmir to Srinagar city and tracked their presence in the Soura area of Srinagar.
“A special and small team of police launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. During the search, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained and search party proceeded towards suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed,” police spokesman said.
The militants killed in the operation were identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik both of Trenz Shopian.
“As per police records, both the killed terrorist were categorised terrorists and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on oolice and security forces. Incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from both the sites of encounter.”
Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams of police and forces for their valour and determination to neutralise and avenge the killing of artiste Amreen Bhat within 24 hours. “These operations as a big success and said that during past three days 10 terrorists, including three from JeM and seven from LeT proscribed terror outfits, have been neutralised in the Kashmir valley,” Kumar said.
In another operation, Srinagar Police along with security forces have arrested one hybrid terrorist of LeT from Bemina area along with arms and ammunition.
“Acting on a specific tip-off about the movement of terrorists in the general area of Bemina, a joint checkpoint was established by Srinagar Police, 2nd RR and Valley QAT CRPF at Bemina crossing. An individual suspiciously approaching towards the checkpoint was challenged who tried to flee from spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party,” police spokesman said adding that he has been identified as Nasir Ahmad Dar of Gund, Brath, Sopore. “On his personal search, one pistol, one magazine and five live rounds were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was working as a hybrid terrorist of LeT outfit and was involved in delivering pistols in Srinagar City to carry out targeted killings. A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at Bemina Police Station and further investigation is in progress,” the spokesman said.
-
National Achievement Survey: Pandemic toughest for Class 8 students: Report
Class 8 students were the worst affected during the coronavirus pandemic, while Class 10 students faced the least trouble in arranging digital devices, a National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) report on hardships faced by students has revealed. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 20% Class 10 students had trouble arranging digital devices, while 42% students experienced anxiety. Similarly, 30% Class 5 students faced technical difficulties, while 42% were emotionally overwhelmed.
-
NC slams BJP as Enforcement Directorate summons Farooq Abdullah in PMLA case
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case next week triggering harsh reactions from Abdullah, who is a Member of Parliament from Srinagar's party, the National Conference which slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. As the May 31 summon was issued against Abdullah, who is a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, the NC said that this was the price opposition parties paid near election time.
-
7 soldiers dead, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh
At least seven soldiers of the army died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday. Nineteen others received critical injuries in the accident all of whom were airlifted to the Army's Western Command Hospital in Panchkula. “Prima facie it appeared to be a case of driver's negligence that caused the accident,” he added.
-
Jai Ram Thakur launches disaster management programme
Timely preparedness is vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people of a particular area in time. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the people on the occasion of the launching of the week-long disaster management programme “JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organised by the Kullu district administration at Atal Sadan, Kullu, today.
-
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-year jail in assets case
A special CBI court in New Delhi on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh and confiscation of former CM's four properties.
