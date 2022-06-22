2 Ludhiana basketball players, coach to represent India in Jordan

In a matter of pride for the district, two Ludhiana-based basketball players and a woman coach have been selected to represent the Indian women’s basketball team in the FIBA U-16 Women’s Asian championship 2022 to be held in Amman, Jordan from June 24 to 30.

Manmeet Kaur, captain of Indian team, and Komalpreet Kaur, Indian team player, both from Ludhiana will represent the country. However, Ludhiana-based coach Saloni will coach the Indian team in Jordan.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), shared that the Punjab sports department coach Saloni was recently inducted as a coach by the Basketball Federation of India and now has been selected to accompany the India team as an official coach.

Moreover, both the selected players were trained at Ludhiana Basketball Academy.

Dhaliwal further said Manmeet is also the first under-16 player from Punjab to become Indian team’s captain.

RS Gill, DGP (retired), PBA president, while congratulating the players and the coach, said Saloni also became the first woman from Punjab to become Indian team’s coach ever to accompany the team to international basketball matches.

Saloni has been coaching Indian team in Begalauru.

“We are eagerly looking forward for two more indoor basketball courts at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium which will attract more youth,” said Dhaliwal.

Meanwhile, Parminder Singh, superintendent of police, Ludhiana, who is a frequent visitor at the Basketball stadium here said, “I am quite hopeful that Punjab women will shine in every sport played in the country.”

PBA and District Basketball Association officials expressed confidence that more talent would blossom from Punjab in future.