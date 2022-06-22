2 Ludhiana basketball players, coach to represent India in Jordan
In a matter of pride for the district, two Ludhiana-based basketball players and a woman coach have been selected to represent the Indian women’s basketball team in the FIBA U-16 Women’s Asian championship 2022 to be held in Amman, Jordan from June 24 to 30.
Manmeet Kaur, captain of Indian team, and Komalpreet Kaur, Indian team player, both from Ludhiana will represent the country. However, Ludhiana-based coach Saloni will coach the Indian team in Jordan.
Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), shared that the Punjab sports department coach Saloni was recently inducted as a coach by the Basketball Federation of India and now has been selected to accompany the India team as an official coach.
Moreover, both the selected players were trained at Ludhiana Basketball Academy.
Dhaliwal further said Manmeet is also the first under-16 player from Punjab to become Indian team’s captain.
RS Gill, DGP (retired), PBA president, while congratulating the players and the coach, said Saloni also became the first woman from Punjab to become Indian team’s coach ever to accompany the team to international basketball matches.
Saloni has been coaching Indian team in Begalauru.
“We are eagerly looking forward for two more indoor basketball courts at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium which will attract more youth,” said Dhaliwal.
Meanwhile, Parminder Singh, superintendent of police, Ludhiana, who is a frequent visitor at the Basketball stadium here said, “I am quite hopeful that Punjab women will shine in every sport played in the country.”
PBA and District Basketball Association officials expressed confidence that more talent would blossom from Punjab in future.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics