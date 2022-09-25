2 militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Kupwara

The security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir by killing two militants in the Machil area of the frontier district of Kupwara.

Army officials said the infiltration bid was foiled early morning along the LoC in the Tekri Nar area of Machil Sector.

They said that the army and police acted on information about attempts by infiltrators to sneak into this side of the LoC.

“Gunfight ensued and two terrorists were eliminated,” the army’s Chinar corps said in a tweet.

While giving details, PRO Defence, Srinagar, Col Emron Musavi said the operation was started on specific inputs.

“Based on specific input of likely infiltration, a joint operation was launched by the army and Kupwara Police in which two terrorists were neutralised near the LoC Tekri Nar in the Machil area of Kupwara,” he said.

The identity of the slain militants was not yet revealed. “Identification of the killed terrorists was being ascertained,” said the Kashmir Police in a tweet.

The forces said that a substantial number of weapons were recovered from the duo.

“Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered. Further details shall follow,” the police said.

Earlier on March 24 this year, the security forces had killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control in Kupwara district’s Jumgund area. One Army’s porter, Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, had also lost his life in the operation.

On September 27, 2021, a Pakistani militant was killed, and another was captured, while three soldiers were injured as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Also in the same month, the army had killed three infiltrators at Hathlanga village right on the LoC in Uri.

The number of infiltration attempts by militants along LoC in Kashmir has reduced for the past few years particularly after India and Pakistan agreed to observe a strict ceasefire along the LoC from February 24 last year.

Still, there has been a marked decrease in infiltration attempts, with 99 such incidents being recorded in 2020 as compared to 216 in 2019. Likewise, in 2018, official figures reveal, 143 militants infiltrated during 328 attempts and most attempts had been foiled. In 2017, there were 419 attempts of infiltration in J&K.

Army said that the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs received from the J&K Police and other intelligence agencies.

“Troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of JKP and army laid on likely routes of infiltration. At around 7.30 am on September 25, in prevailing poor weather conditions, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar. The infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the alert troops,” said Col Emron Musavi, PRO, Defence.