2 months after man’s death, 3 booked for culpable homicide

Two months after the death of a 21-year-old man, the police have booked three persons under charges of culpable homicide. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Mohit Verma of Dhillon Nagar, Akash alias Dogra of Ludhiana and his brother. Mohit and Akash were the deceased’s friends.

The FIR has been registered following a complaint filed by Parminder Kaur of Dhillon Nagar.

The complainant stated that the accused, who were friends of her son Harshdeep Singh alias Harry (21), took him along with them on May 5 but his son didn’t return home, and his mobile was also switched off. The next day, on May 6, she found her son unconscious at the house of Mohit Verma. She rushed him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The woman suspected his friends of administering some poison.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that earlier the police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC and the viscera samples were sent to laboratory. “Although as of now we have not received a visceral report, it is suspected that the accused seemed to have made the victim consume some narcotic substance due to which an FIR has been registered,” said the sub-inspector.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.