News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 new grain markets in SAS Nagar, Fazilka soon

2 new grain markets in SAS Nagar, Fazilka soon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Chairing a meeting of Punjab Mandi Board officials here at Kisan Bhawan, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the grain market at Arniwala will be spread over 12 acres, while Saneta mandi will be established over 5 acres of land

To ensure adequate space for farmers to sell their produce near their homes, the Punjab government has decided to construct two new grain markets (mandis) at Saneta village in SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Arniwala Sheikh Subhan in Fazilka.

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian during a meeting. (Source: X)
Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian during a meeting. (Source: X)

Chairing a meeting of Punjab Mandi Board officials here at Kisan Bhawan, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the grain market at Arniwala will be spread over 12 acres, while Saneta mandi will be established over 5 acres of land. There are 1,872 grain markets in the state.

The minister asked the joint secretary of the board to expedite the process to set up these grain markets.

