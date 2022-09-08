2 nihangs, waiter hack ‘intoxicated’ man to death near Golden Temple
The victim was allegedly inebriated and consuming tobacco in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, which led to a heated spat with two nihangs; waiter who joined the assaulters has been arrested
Enraged that an “inebriated man was consuming tobacco in the vicinity of the Golden Temple”, two nihangs and a waiter hacked him to death outside a hotel on Mahana Singh Road in the wee hours of Thursday.
The incident took place at around 1 am, merely 800 m away from the Golden Temple. Notably, there is no ban on drinking or smoking in the area.
The assault was recorded on the hotel’s CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera, and a video of the same has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, the two nihangs can be seen arguing with the victim – Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind village – and later stabbing him with sharp-edged weapons. One of the waiters, Ramandeep Singh, a resident Khalsa College, Amritsar, was also seen joining the assaulters. He has been arrested.
Amritsar commissioner of police Arun Pal Singh said, “As per the arrested accused, the victim was drunk and consuming tobacco products, which the nihangs objected to given the proximity to the Golden Temple. However, his claims are yet to be verified.”
The arrested accused also claimed to not know the two nihangs, a police officer said.
The victim was seen stirring and getting up after the assault, indicating that he did not die immediately, but gradually succumbed to his injuries after he did not receive medical help throughout the night. The police only recovered the victim’s body in the morning.
“It is unfortunate that passers-by remained mute spectators and nobody intervened. The youngster kept lying on the street the entire night, but nobody helped him or called the cops.Surprisingly, the assault also went unnoticed by the cops deployed in that area,” the police commissioner said.
The victim’s family said he had left home after he received a phone call on Wednesday evening.
-
UP orders probe into video of students forced to clean toilet at Ballia school
LUCKNOW: A widely-circulated video of a bunch of bare-footed students cleaning a toilet at a school in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has prompted the district administration to order a probe. Ballia's basic education officer Maniram Singh said he has taken note of the widely-circulated video of a primary school in the district in which students were told to clean a toilet. The Sohaon block education officer Lokesh Mishra said he is investigating the matter.
-
SBI misreads Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonours it; fined ₹85,000
A State Bank of India branch has been fined Rs 85,177 by the Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum for dishonouring a cheque after failing to properly recognise a Kannada numeral on it. Vadirajacharya Inamdar issued an SBI cheque for Rs 6,000 to Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited towards his electricity bill on September 3, 2020. The cheque was filled in Kannada including the numerals.
-
Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected
Bengaluru hotels said on Wednesday that they will offer discounted rooms for people whose homes had been flooded by heavy rain over the past few days. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents. Flood waters remain in several gated societies in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road, Yemalur and Bellandur areas.
-
5 men get life term for 2015 abduction, rape of girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur
Five men accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur district in 2015 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court, a senior district police officer said on Thursday. Joshi said the five accused, Islam Khan (22), Saddam (22), Saddam Hussain (23), Farooq (22) and Subhan Khan (25), were handed out a life term for rape and five years for abduction.
-
Bengaluru's Bellandur road is now safe to travel for commuters, announces police
The waterflow has come down at most affected Bellandur area in Bengaluru and vehicles are now moving on both sides of Outer Ring Road. The HSR layout traffic police announced on Thursday that it is safe for commuters to travel through Bellandur. Earlier many vehicles were stuck on this stretch of Bengaluru and cops urged the commuters to avoid travelling on the Outer Ring Road, if not in an emergency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics