2 nihangs, waiter hack ‘intoxicated’ man to death near Golden Temple

Enraged that an “inebriated man was consuming tobacco in the vicinity of the Golden Temple”, two nihangs and a waiter hacked him to death outside a hotel on Mahana Singh Road in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at around 1 am, merely 800 m away from the Golden Temple. Notably, there is no ban on drinking or smoking in the area.

The assault was recorded on the hotel’s CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera, and a video of the same has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, the two nihangs can be seen arguing with the victim – Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind village – and later stabbing him with sharp-edged weapons. One of the waiters, Ramandeep Singh, a resident Khalsa College, Amritsar, was also seen joining the assaulters. He has been arrested.

Amritsar commissioner of police Arun Pal Singh said, “As per the arrested accused, the victim was drunk and consuming tobacco products, which the nihangs objected to given the proximity to the Golden Temple. However, his claims are yet to be verified.”

The arrested accused also claimed to not know the two nihangs, a police officer said.

The victim was seen stirring and getting up after the assault, indicating that he did not die immediately, but gradually succumbed to his injuries after he did not receive medical help throughout the night. The police only recovered the victim’s body in the morning.

“It is unfortunate that passers-by remained mute spectators and nobody intervened. The youngster kept lying on the street the entire night, but nobody helped him or called the cops.Surprisingly, the assault also went unnoticed by the cops deployed in that area,” the police commissioner said.

The victim’s family said he had left home after he received a phone call on Wednesday evening.