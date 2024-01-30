2 overground workers booked under PSA in Baramulla

Police on Monday claimed to have booked two overground workers of militant groups under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Central Jail, Kot Bilwal, Jammu. Police said the arrested persons who acted as overground workers of militant groups had many cases registered against them and identified them as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar and Safeer Ahmad Bhat. “Acting tough against anti-national elements, police booked two persons, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narshima of Khanpora, Baramulla, and Safeer Ahmad Bhat alias Safeer Molvi of Janbazpora, Baramulla, under the Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority,” a police spokesman said in a statement. The spokesman said the duo have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu. Police on Monday claimed to have booked two overground workers of militant groups under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Central Jail, Kot Bilwal, Jammu. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Other short stories

House of LeT militant’s associate attached

Srinagar : Police on Monday attached the house of a militant associate, blaming him for sheltering militants in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and working for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The militant associate whose house was attached has been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Mir of Radbugh Magam in Budgam. A police spokesman said they have attached the house of a terrorist associate Mohammad Ramzan Mir who is an overground worker of the proscribed militant outfit LeT. “During investigation of FIR No. 05/2023 U/S, 307-IPC 7/27 Arms Act 16, 19, 20, 23, 39 UA (P) Act of P/S Magam Unlawful Activities Prevention Act it had come to fore that the property under survey No.68 min belonging to Mohammad Ramzan Mir had been acquired as proceeds of terrorism in terms of 2(g) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which was also willfully used for harbouring of militants,” the police spokesman said.

LG inaugurates Asian School’s new campus at Miran Sahib

JAMMU Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib near here. Sadhvi Ritambhara, founder Vatsalyagram Vrindavan, also graced the occasion. Sinha extended best wishes to the management of the premier co-education boarding school of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for starting its branch in Jammu. He said the institution is making an immense contribution in imparting value-based quality education to the students. He called upon private educational institutions to come forward and discharge their responsibility towards society

