2 overground workers booked under PSA in Baramulla

Police said the arrested persons who acted as overground workers of militant groups had many cases registered against them and identified them as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar and Safeer Ahmad Bhat.
Police on Monday claimed to have booked two overground workers of militant groups under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Central Jail, Kot Bilwal, Jammu. Police said the arrested persons who acted as overground workers of militant groups had many cases registered against them and identified them as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar and Safeer Ahmad Bhat. “Acting tough against anti-national elements, police booked two persons, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narshima of Khanpora, Baramulla, and Safeer Ahmad Bhat alias Safeer Molvi of Janbazpora, Baramulla, under the Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority,” a police spokesman said in a statement. The spokesman said the duo have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.
Other short stories
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
House of LeT militant’s associate attached
Srinagar : Police on Monday attached the house of a militant associate, blaming him for sheltering militants in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and working for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The militant associate whose house was attached has been identified as Mohammad Ramzan Mir of Radbugh Magam in Budgam. A police spokesman said they have attached the house of a terrorist associate Mohammad Ramzan Mir who is an overground worker of the proscribed militant outfit LeT. “During investigation of FIR No. 05/2023 U/S, 307-IPC 7/27 Arms Act 16, 19, 20, 23, 39 UA (P) Act of P/S Magam Unlawful Activities Prevention Act it had come to fore that the property under survey No.68 min belonging to Mohammad Ramzan Mir had been acquired as proceeds of terrorism in terms of 2(g) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which was also willfully used for harbouring of militants,” the police spokesman said.
LG inaugurates Asian School’s new campus at Miran Sahib
JAMMU Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib near here. Sadhvi Ritambhara, founder Vatsalyagram Vrindavan, also graced the occasion. Sinha extended best wishes to the management of the premier co-education boarding school of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for starting its branch in Jammu. He said the institution is making an immense contribution in imparting value-based quality education to the students. He called upon private educational institutions to come forward and discharge their responsibility towards society
Sinha lays stone of innovation tower at Jammu varsity
JAMMU Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, laid the foundation stone of the innovation tower at the University of Jammu. The facility will be completed in two phases under the Capex budget of 2023-24. He said the cutting-edge facility will serve as a central hub for transformational innovation, incubation, skill development and entrepreneurship in the Union Territory. “The One-of-a-kind facility will house Atal innovation centre and data analytical centre, skill development and career progression Centre and innovation council. It will have a dedicated space for innovative undergraduate program ‘Design Your Degree’ and provide a collaborative space for startups,” Sinha said.