2 Pakistan nationals cross border inadvertently, repatriated

The border security force (BSF) officials on Tuesday repatriated two Pakistan nationals who had crossed over to India inadvertently. The border security force (BSF) officials repatriate two Pakistan nationals who had crossed over to India inadvertently.

Sabib Khan (25) of Panchak village of Tona Tek Singh district and Mohad Chand (21) of Shadara village of Lahore district in Pakistan had crossed over to India in the area falling near Naushehra Dhala village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab on Monday.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Monday, forward deployed BSF kissan guard party apprehended two Pakistan nationals near the border fence, while they had crossed the International Border and entered Indian territory, in the area falling near Naushera Dhalla.”

He said during questioning of the apprehended men, it was revealed that they had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. “Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pak currency amounting to ₹1,000 were recovered from them,” he said.

“The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. Thereafter, on June 6, about 1 am, both the apprehended Pakistan nationals, being an inadvertent border crossers, were handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

He said BSF always takes a humane approach, while dealing with inadvertent border crossers.