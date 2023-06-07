Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 Pakistan nationals cross border inadvertently, repatriated

2 Pakistan nationals cross border inadvertently, repatriated

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 07, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pak currency amounting to ₹1,000 were recovered from them

The border security force (BSF) officials on Tuesday repatriated two Pakistan nationals who had crossed over to India inadvertently.

The border security force (BSF) officials repatriate two Pakistan nationals who had crossed over to India inadvertently.
The border security force (BSF) officials repatriate two Pakistan nationals who had crossed over to India inadvertently.

Sabib Khan (25) of Panchak village of Tona Tek Singh district and Mohad Chand (21) of Shadara village of Lahore district in Pakistan had crossed over to India in the area falling near Naushehra Dhala village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab on Monday.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Monday, forward deployed BSF kissan guard party apprehended two Pakistan nationals near the border fence, while they had crossed the International Border and entered Indian territory, in the area falling near Naushera Dhalla.”

He said during questioning of the apprehended men, it was revealed that they had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. “Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pak currency amounting to 1,000 were recovered from them,” he said.

“The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. Thereafter, on June 6, about 1 am, both the apprehended Pakistan nationals, being an inadvertent border crossers, were handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

He said BSF always takes a humane approach, while dealing with inadvertent border crossers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out