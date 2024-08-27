2 PDP, 1 BJP DDC members resign in lead-up to J&K polls

Angry over candidate selection for upcoming assembly polls, three district development council (DDC) members in south Kashmir – two from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – resigned from their parties on Monday. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (File)

DDC chairperson Shopian Bilquees Bano and member Harmain Abdul Rashid Lone on Monday resigned from the PDP and extended support to former MLA Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir.

The duo said they will support Mir in the coming elections as he will be filing nominations as an independent candidate.

Mir left PDP last week as the party announced its constituency in-charge in south Kashmir, who will be the party’s candidates for the assembly elections.

In place of Mir, the party named Ghulam Mohiuddn Wani was in-charge of Zainapora(earlier named Wachi), Shopian.

Similarly, DDC member from Kakapora in Pulwama, Minha Lateef Bhat, resigned from BJP as the party announced its first list of candidates from J&K with mandate to Pampore seat going to Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi.

Bhat, daughter of district BJP president in Pulwama, was angry as ‘despite winning in the DDC elections, she was ignored in assembly elections’.