2 protests a day keep Chandigarh Police on toes through the year

Capital of two states, the Union territory of Chandigarh emerged as the prime location for demonstrations in 2023. Farmers blocking traffic movement at Jaloli toll plaza in Panchkula on Thursday to protest the use of police force against farmers at Khanauri (Sant Arora/HT)

A staggering 883 protests, ranging from small to large, unfolded throughout the year — equivalent to at least two daily, presenting a formidable challenge for the police, not only in maintaining law and order, but also in managing traffic flow.

The year witnessed as many as 403 protest marches, 323 demonstrations, 130 protests/rallies and 27 strikes (including hunger strikes).

The law-and-order branch of the UT police remained on its toes through the year, deploying cops at these protest sites on a daily basis.

With an average strength of 6,650 personnel, police also had to install barricades on city borders on a number of occasions to keep Panchkula and Mohali protesters from entering the city.

A police official said the only designated protest site in Chandigarh — the Sector 25 rally ground — has seen the least number of protests, as protesters knowingly violate the law and try to march towards the residences of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers to press their demands.

Many a times, police were forced to resort to using water cannons and mild lathi-charge on the protesters, and also detained them under preventive measures as they tried to march towards highly restricted and VVIP zones.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said on an average, 150 to 200 personnel were deployed to ensure security at protest sites. “But these vary keeping in view the scale of the protest. Chandigarh Police are always prepared to handle any disturbance that may arise out of these incidents,” she said.

On February 8, Sikh protesters from Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had clashed with police forces at the Sector 52/53 dividing road after being stopped from marching towards Chandigarh, leaving 33 cops injured.

The same month, on February 20, at least four Chandigarh policemen were injured and their uniforms were torn following a clash with Punjab Youth Congress members near Haryana CM’s residence.

Police had back then also booked Congress MLA Pargat Singh and Youth Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon, among others, under Sections 188, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

For the ongoing farmers’ protest at Shambhu barrier, as a preventive measure, 1,500 cops from the Chandigarh Police are on alert in case farmers attempt to enter the city.