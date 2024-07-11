2 runaway kids from Dera Bassi traced to Delhi

Five days after seven schoolchildren ran way from home in Dera Bassi, two were traced to the New Delhi railway station and brought back home. The two boys were intercepted by security personnel at the Delhi railway station, causing them to get scared and contact their families. (HT Photo)

Search for the remaining five continues. The boys, aged 10-15, who are friends and study in the same school, had run away from home on Sunday to earn money, said police. The traced boys are aged 10 and 14.

According to police, all these children are from migrant families, with some originating from Nepal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All of them have been residing in Dera Bassi for a long time.

An investigating officer said all seven boys spent Sunday wandering around Dera Bassi, before boarding a train to Mumbai from Ambala, intending to find work and earn money.

Launching a search, police had sent alerts to all railway stations, and pasted missing person posters at railway stations and bus stops.

Meanwhile, after wandering around in Mumbai, the 10-year-old and 14-year-old decided to head back to Dera Bassi.

They were intercepted by security personnel at the Delhi railway station, causing them to get scared and contact their families. Subsequently, a Dera Bassi police team travelled to Delhi and brought them back with the help of local police.

A police team will now head to Mumbai to bring back the remaining children.

According to the police, the eldest boy in the group had some money, and bought the train tickets, food and other necessities.

Inspector Mandeep Singh, SHO, Dera Bassi, said, “Two of the seven missing children have been brought back home from Delhi. The search for the remaining five is ongoing, and we will locate and return them to their families soon.”