2 shot dead over land dispute in Ferozepur
Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur
Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur on Thursday.
Two groups had clashed over 6 kanals of land in Fatehgarh Sabrah village. While two people – Balwinder Singh, 60, and Balraj Singh, 22, were killed, two others, including one Pargat Singh, were injured.
Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surinder Lamba said, “The two parties had been feuding over the land for two years. One of the parties, armed with guns, attempted to take forceful possession of the land. A case will be registered after recording the victims’ statements.”
-
Rescued a month ago, critically ill Indian rock python undergoes plastic surgery
An Indian rock python rescued last month by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Mumbai-based Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare underwent plastic surgery yesterday to help it heal from injuries and fractures in what could be a breakthrough moment in the treatment of critically endangered animals, reptiles and birds, officials have said. Also Read Stray carpet python snake gets removed from an Australian school window.
-
PAU forays into greener future with informative QR codes on trees
Soon, trees at the Punjab Agricultural University sport a QR code for instant information, including its age and benefits. The Green and Clean drive aims to sensitise the youth on the necessity of a compensator green cover and plantations especially in the context of urbanisation. Vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the development and sustenance of green cover should be in unison with each other and one should not be compromised for the other.
-
EOW raids Bishop PC Singh in Jabalpur, says found ₹1.65 crore cash, $18,000
Madhya Pradesh's economic offences wing (EOW) on Thursday said it has recovered Rs 1.65 crore and $ 18,000 (Rs 14.3 lakh) during searches conducted at the residence and office of Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese's bishop PC Singh in connection with a cheating case, police said. News agency PTI said PC Singh is currently in Germany. His wife and son were at home when EOW team reached the premises earlier on Thursday morning.
-
After top excise officials, ED raids properties of Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh
Two days after the enforcement directorate searched the residences top Punjab excise officials in connection to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, the central agency also searched the properties of Aam Aadmi Party's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra on Thursday. The ED team, accompanied by paramilitary security forces, carried out raids at a school and cattle-feed factory run by the MLA's family in Malerkotla. The Central Bureau of Investigation had also raided the premises.
-
Bengaluru crime branch detains three for keeping undocumented cash of ₹76 lakh
Bengaluru's city crime branch on Wednesday detained three suspects for having undocumented cash of Rs 76 lakhs in their possession. The accused are suspected to have been involved in a crime in the Wilson Garden police station limits, the Joint CP of Crime at the CCB, IPS officer Raman Gupta, said on Twitter. All of the cash has been seized by police while officers interrogate them for more details.
