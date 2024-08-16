 2 snatchers target 3 women in 1 hour in Panchkula, held - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
2 snatchers target 3 women in 1 hour in Panchkula, held

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 16, 2024 08:42 PM IST

The accused were identified as Sandeep and Ashu of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh; a total of four motorcycles, 13 bags and four mobile phones were recovered from them

Panchkula police have arrested two snatchers who had struck thrice within one hour in Sector 9 on August 13.

The duo was presented before a Panchkula court and sent to judicial custody. (HT)
The accused were identified as Sandeep and Ashu of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. A total of four motorcycles, 13 bags and four mobile phones were recovered from them, pointing at their involvement in more snatching cases.

The accused had first targeted Sector-11 resident Drishti Madan, making off with her gold chain while she was picking up her brother up from school.

Having fled on a motorcycle, they then snatched a 51-year-old woman’s bag. The victim, Sushma Dogra, of Sector 16, told police that she was going to Sector 9 for some personal work, when two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and snatched her bag, which was carrying two mobile phones and 1,500 in cash.

Their third victim was Anita, 34, of Sector 4, a beautician. Anita said she was on her way to a client’s home in Sector 9. Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse.

After registering three separate cases under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 5 police station, police had launched an investigation that led to the arrest of the accused. The duo was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 snatchers target 3 women in 1 hour in Panchkula, held
