Ludhiana: 2 travel agents booked for immigration fraud

Travel agents Veenu Malhotra and her brother Amit Malhotra, who are already facing multiple FIRs, have been booked in another case for allegedly duping a Samrala resident on the pretext of securing a UK visa for his wife. The police said they have also booked their aide Karan Girdhar. The FIR was registered following a statement by Udham Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh Road in Samrala.

The FIR was registered following a statement by Udham Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh Road in Samrala. The complainant said the accused took ₹15.80 lakh from him for a spouse visa for his wife. He alleged that the accused neither arranged a visa, nor returned his money.

Sub-inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complainant filed a complaint on December 10, 2024. After an investigation, the accused were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).