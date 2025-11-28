2 years on, Punjab agri policy rollout ‘still in the works’

More than two years after the Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission submitted its draft agriculture policy to the state government in October 2023, the document is yet to see the light of the day, with officials citing financial and administrative hurdles for the prolonged delay. “The govt is keen to implement the policy and would make an announcement soon, but some issues need to be pondered, including financial implications,” said Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Punjab agriculture minister.

Agricultural experts say the government lacks the funds required to execute several major recommendations in the policy, including support for crop diversification, research, contingency reserves and compensation mechanisms.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian acknowledged the delay, attributing it to “unavoidable reasons”. He said: “The government is keen to implement the policy and would make an announcement shortly after deliberations and expert feedback. Some issues need to be pondered, including financial implications.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which swept to power in 2022 with 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, had initially promised to roll out the agriculture policy on October 16, 2023, later extending the deadline to March 2024, but neither deadline was met.

This is the third time the agriculture policy has been drafted and submitted — previous attempts were made in 2013 and 2018 — yet Punjab, despite being an agriculture-dominant state, has never had an official agriculture policy. Stakeholders say this is at odds with the government’s repeated claims of prioritising farmers’ welfare.

Farmers’ organisations have expressed frustration over the delay. Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said experts are ready for further consultations if needed, but the government must “make its intentions clear”.

A key recommendation in the policy is for the state to push the Centre to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, along with a 50% profit margin over input costs.

Commission chairman Sukhpal Singh described the draft as “pro-people”, noting that it addresses gaps left in previous policy attempts. The policy was reviewed by the state legislative committee on agriculture, which unanimously recommended its early implementation. Farmers, for the first time, reportedly expressed satisfaction with the draft and demanded its rollout.

The Vidhan Sabha committee praised the commission’s year-long drafting effort. The commission received more than one-lakh suggestions, which consultants studied to identify common priorities for inclusion. An 11-member team led by the chairman prepared the final draft, aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture, improving profitability, conserving natural resources, generating farm-sector employment and enhancing the “happiness index” of stakeholders.

Agri-economist Ranjit Singh Ghuman questioned “why successive governments have failed to adopt an agriculture policy even though industrial policies exist. For a state where nearly 65% of the population depends on agriculture, a clear long-term vision is essential”.

Food policy analyst Devender Sharma added that even if implementation has financial implications, the government has a responsibility to uphold its promises to farmers.