20% of polling stations in Punjab identified as vulnerable

Over 20 per cent of the polling stations in Punjab have been identified by the Election Commission of India as ‘vulnerable’ for the general elections scheduled for June 1 in the state. Vulnerability mapping by the office of Punjab CEO found that Amritsar district has the highest number of 624 vulnerable polling stations, followed by Jalandhar (472), Ludhiana (458), Fazilka (393), and Tarn Taran (318). (HT File)

Of the total 24,433 polling stations in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, 4,976 polling stations are in vulnerable areas, identified in an exercise carried out by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. These polling stations fall in areas susceptible to misuse of money and muscle power to influence or intimidate voters, especially those from the weaker sections of society. The vulnerability mapping exercise identified these areas based on parameters such as pre-poll complaints related to the misuse of money and muscle power and political rivalries, model code of conduct (MCC) violations, the presence of minorities and scheduled caste voters, domination of anti-social elements and the low or high voter turnout during the previous elections.

CEO Sibin C said the identified vulnerable areas are being closely monitored. “Confidence-building measures like regular visits by senior officials, regular feedback, deployment of dedicated police teams, and the formation of village/ward-level awareness groups have been initiated. Special security arrangements will also be made in these areas to ensure that voters are allowed to cast their votes without fear and influence,” he said.

Amritsar district has the highest number of 624 vulnerable polling stations, followed by Jalandhar (472), Ludhiana (458), Fazilka (393), and Tarn Taran (318). Mansa and Sangrur district have the lowest number of 63 and 67 identified vulnerable polling stations, respectively. The poll panel has identified 1.34 lakh voters who seem susceptible to such tactics, and 77,160 (or 57 per cent) of them are in the border district of Amritsar, which has seen some high-profile contests in the past.

4,242 potential troublemakers identified

The poll panel has, on the basis of inputs received from the district election officers, also drawn a polling station-wise list of 4,242 persons causing vulnerability through the use of muscle or money power. An EC official said the district election officers and the superintendents of police have been asked to hold joint review meetings and draw their action plans, which may include bounding down the identified troublemakers, seizure of illegal arms, preventive detention (if required), and placement of police pickets in a non-partisan manner, to deal with troublemakers. The EC would also identify critical polling stations, particularly those prone to violence and electoral malpractices, about two weeks before the polling day. It has already declared Ludhiana and Bathinda as the ‘expenditure sensitive’ constituencies.