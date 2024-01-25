2008 assault case: Court to pronounce order on Punjab minister Aman Arora’s conviction stay plea today

The Sangrur District Court on Wednesday, reserved its order on an application of Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora seeking stay on conviction in a 2008 assault case. The stay order is crucial for the minister to save his membership as MLA. Sunam AAP MLA Aman Arora (HT File)

The district court after hearing the arguments for nearly 10 hours listed the matter for pronouncement of order on Thursday.

Notably, Arora, who is MLA from Sunam constituency, had filed an appeal in the district court, on January 10, after he was sentenced, in December last year, to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2008 assault case against his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa.

Gagandeep Singh Bal, who is the counsel for Deepa, said: “We argued in the court that Aman Arora should not be given any stay on his conviction. In light of the legal aspect and his conduct, stay on his conviction should not be given at this stage.”

“We have already presented our final arguments before the court. We are hopeful that truth will prevail,” Deepa said after the hearing. Arora did not speak to the mediapersons after the court hearing.