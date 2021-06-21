201 new Covid cases, 357 recoveries in Haryana

Haryana reported 201 Covid-19 cases, 357 recoveries and 30 deaths on Sunday.

The number of active cases further declined to 2,491. A day before, the active case count was 2,677.

Besides, there were 1, 470 persons in home isolation on Sunday.

A medical bulletin said that the day’s positivity rate was 0.64%, the recovery rate was 98.47% and the fatality rate was 1.20%. Health authorities tested 28,519 persons for the viral infection on Sunday.

Hisar district, with 242 active cases, once again had the highest number of active infections followed by Gurugram (219), Sirsa (215) Panipat (206), Karnal (176) and Faridabad (163).