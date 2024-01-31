 2015 Behbal Kalan firing: HC stays departmental proceedings against Umranangal - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2015 Behbal Kalan firing: HC stays departmental proceedings against Umranangal

2015 Behbal Kalan firing: HC stays departmental proceedings against Umranangal

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed departmental proceedings against suspended IPS officer Paramraj Singh Umranangal in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case reported after a series of sacrilege incidents

Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed departmental proceedings against suspended IPS officer Paramraj Singh Umranangal in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case reported after a series of sacrilege incidents.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed departmental proceedings against suspended IPS officer Paramraj Singh Umranangal in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case reported after a series of sacrilege incidents.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed departmental proceedings against suspended IPS officer Paramraj Singh Umranangal in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case reported after a series of sacrilege incidents.

The high court bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal acted on the plea from Umranangal and has sought response from the state government by February 12.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The plea sought quashing of the order passed by the government appointing IPS officer B Chandrasekhar, additional director general of police (modernization), as the inquiry officer and demanded that some other officer be appointed in his place. The officer in question was a member of the special investigation team (SIT) that initiated an FIR against the petitioner thereby raising concerns about “impartiality in the process”, the plea argues.

Chandrasekhar was one of the officers who investigated the July 1994 FIR registered in Morinda about missing complaint of one Sukhpal Singh. In October 2023, a fresh FIR was registered by Punjab Police based on the SIT probe which found that Sukhpal Singh of Gurdaspur was killed in a fake encounter. Among the accused persons, Umranangal was also named.

As of departmental proceedings, the same were initiated pursuant to the registration of FIR (103) on October 21, 2015, a week after two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan allegedly in the police firing in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages of Faridkot district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On