2015 Behbal Kalan firing: Sukhbir admitted to ‘wrongdoings’ before Takht, ex-jathedar tells SIT

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case on Thursday recorded the statement of former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who said Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had admitted to “wrongdoings” before the highest temporal seat, triggering a war of words between the SAD and the ruling AAP. Sukhbir rejected the allegations and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of attempting to falsely implicate him through political vendetta. (HT File)

The SIT, headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) Naunihal Singh and comprising assistant inspector general (AIG) Swarandeep Singh and deputy inspector general (DIG) Satinder Singh, visited Giani Raghbir Singh’s residence to record his statement. People familiar with the development said Bathinda DIG Harjeet Singh has recently been inducted into the SIT as an additional member.

Officials familiar with the matter said the SIT recorded a written statement from the former jathedar mentioning that during his appearance before the Akal Takht on December 2, 2024, Sukhbir “admitted to the wrongdoings” in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in which two youths were killed. In the statement, Giani Raghbir also cited the public confession made by Sukhbir wherein the Sikh clergy asked him to answer their questions with ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

One of the questions related to the Bargari sacrilege episode in which a “saroop” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara and derogatory posters were pasted on walls. “Your government did not trace the men behind this act. As a result, pages of Guru Granth Sahib were torn and scattered in the streets and drains. You shielded the perpetrators of the sacrilege. After this, two Sikh protesters were shot dead while peacefully protesting at Behbal Kalan and several were injured in Kotkapura. Have you committed this sin?” Sukhbir gave answers to all questions in ‘yes’.

Confirming that the SIT had approached him, Giani Raghbir said investigators sought details about the December 2 proceedings and specifically asked about Sukhbir’s responses before the Akal Takht.

“They asked me about Sukhbir Singh Badal’s confession on December 2. I told them that I was not alone, as five Sikh high priests were present during the proceedings. The entire event took place publicly. Mediapersons were present, the proceedings were broadcast live, and recordings are available with the Akal Takht as well as on television channels, websites and social media platforms,” he said.

Giani Raghbir also reiterated allegations he had previously made against the Badal camp. He claimed that on March 7, 2025, while travelling to Anandpur Sahib, he was allegedly pressured to modify the Akal Takht decree issued on December 2, 2024, and approve appointments made by a faction loyal to Sukhbir.

“When I refused to alter the decree and dissolve the recruitment committee constituted under the December 2 order, the SGPC executive committee removed me from my post the same day,” he alleged.

The decree imposed religious punishment (tankhah) on Sukhbir for what the Sikh clergy described as mistakes committed by the SAD government during its tenure in Punjab. The clergy had directed the SAD working committee to accept Sukhbir’s resignation as party president and ordered the formation of a panel to conduct fresh elections for party leadership. The decree also withdrew the title of ‘Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum’ bestowed upon former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Subsequently, on February 26, 2025, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of head granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, a day after he publicly accused the Badal family of exploiting Sikh religious sentiments for political purposes and called for a Sarbat Khalsa to free the SGPC from what he termed the “clutches of the Badals”.

You can’t seek forgiveness and walk away: AAP to SAD chief

AAP spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu said that Giani Raghbir had informed the SIT that Sukhbir accepted responsibility for the police firing incident during the Akal Takht proceedings. Questioning Sukhbir’s stand, Pannu said: “If he accepted responsibility before the Akal Takht, how can he now deny it before the people of Punjab? You cannot seek forgiveness before the Akal Takht and then walk out and claim nothing happened. This is not merely a political contradiction; it is an insult to the sanctity of the institution before which the confession was made.”

Highlighting the AAP government’s approach, Pannu said: “The Bhagwant Mann government has allowed Punjab Police SITs investigating the sacrilege and firing cases to function independently without any political interference.”

“Unlike previous governments, the AAP government has not attempted to influence investigations and is committed to ensuring that the truth reaches the people,” Pannu said, adding the SIT is yet to file a chargesheet in the Behbal Kalan incident.

Ex-jathedar acting like AAP member: Sukhbir

Sukhbir rejected the allegations and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of attempting to falsely implicate him through political vendetta.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Sukhbir challenged AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann to register as many cases as they wished against him.

“Neither am I afraid of cases being registered against me nor of going to jail. The former Akal Takht jathedar has become an active member of the AAP and is deliberately twisting my deposition before the Takht in a malicious manner,” Sukhbir said, adding that such actions violated the maryada of the Akal Takht.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from various Sikh organisations and observers. Some Sikh groups have criticised Giani Raghbir’s decision to cooperate with the SIT, arguing that it could undermine established traditions of the Akal Takht and drag religious institutions into political disputes.