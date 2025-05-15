2017 Gurugram murder case: CBI seeks time to file status report on prosecution of Haryana cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sought an adjournment in a case against four Haryana police officials accused of falsely framing a school bus conductor in the 2017 murder of a Class 2 student at a Gurugram school. The agency requested a final extension to comply with the directive. (HT File)

The request was made before a special CBI court in Panchkula, where the agency had earlier filed a separate charge sheet against the officers under various IPC sections.

The matter was listed for submission of a status report regarding the grant of prosecution sanction by the competent authority, as directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a 2022 case. However, CBI’s public prosecutor told special judicial magistrate Anil Kumar Yadav that the sanction was still awaited, despite repeated reminders following the high court’s January 24, 2025, order.

The agency requested a final extension to comply with the directive.

The complainant’s counsel also asked for an adjournment to present arguments on whether such a sanction was necessary. The court granted both requests and adjourned the matter to May 28.

In January, the high court overturned the Haryana government’s earlier decision to deny sanction for prosecuting the officers and directed the sanctioning authority to reconsider the matter, citing CBI’s evidence. The Haryana government had originally refused the sanction on February 19, 2021—a decision contested by both the CBI and the victim’s father.

The sensational case centres on the murder of a seven-year-old student on September 8, 2017. The Haryana police initially arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar, but the CBI later arrested a Class 11 student as the real suspect.

On January 6, 2021, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet accusing police officers Narinder Singh Khatana, Birem Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Subhash Chand of falsely implicating Kumar.