20-25 residual terrorists can’t scare people: Sinha
Addressing a gathering here after unveiling a statue of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Sinha urged the people to unite against the residual terrorists
Amid a spike in terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the 20 to 25 residual terrorists can’t scare the people of the Union Territory.
Addressing a gathering here after unveiling a statue of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Sinha urged the people to unite against the residual terrorists.
“When I see positive changes in J&K and the stray terror incidents taking place to vitiate peace in the society, I recall Guru Gobind Singh. He all his life preached peace, communal harmony and inclusive development,” said the L-G.
“We need to do some soul searching and see whether we are following his principles,” he added.
The L-G said that the every individual in the society should stand up against terrorism.
“We need to smash the entire eco-system of terror network. All the villages of J&K are up in arms against the terrorists, that moment would be the last for these few terrorists,” he said.