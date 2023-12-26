close_game
20-25 residual terrorists can't scare people: Sinha

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 27, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Addressing a gathering here after unveiling a statue of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Sinha urged the people to unite against the residual terrorists

Amid a spike in terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the 20 to 25 residual terrorists can’t scare the people of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated during a programme on 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated during a programme on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering here after unveiling a statue of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Sinha urged the people to unite against the residual terrorists.

“When I see positive changes in J&K and the stray terror incidents taking place to vitiate peace in the society, I recall Guru Gobind Singh. He all his life preached peace, communal harmony and inclusive development,” said the L-G.

“We need to do some soul searching and see whether we are following his principles,” he added.

The L-G said that the every individual in the society should stand up against terrorism.

“We need to smash the entire eco-system of terror network. All the villages of J&K are up in arms against the terrorists, that moment would be the last for these few terrorists,” he said.

