205kg heroin haul in Gujarat: Importer from Amritsar arrested
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested an importer from Amritsar in connection with 205.6 kg heroin seizure from a container near Kandla port in Gujarat, the probe agency said on Monday.
According to a senior police official, the contraband was recovered from one of the 17 containers which had arrived at the Kandla port from Iran between September and October last year.
Earlier on April 21, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad had announced that the DRI in a joint operation with the ATS seized over 200 kg of heroin worth ₹1,300 crore after conducting a raid at a container station near Kandla port in Kutch district of the state.
“Based on intelligence developed jointly with officers of the Gujarat ATS, officers of the DRI are currently examining a consignment, imported by an Uttarakhand-based firm at Kandla port,” said the DRI release. The consignment arrived at the Kandla port from the Bandar Abbas port, Iran. The consignment, imported in 17 containers having 10,318 bags, had a gross weight of 394 metric tonnes and was declared as “gypsum powder”, said the release.
“The importer was not found at the registered address in Uttarakhand. Accordingly, a manhunt was launched across the country to nab the importer,” said the DRI, which has not revealed the importer’s identity. The DRI conducted searches at various places across India to locate the importer, who was changing locations and hiding to evade identification.
He was eventually arrested from a small village in Punjab’s Amritsar under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The importer had tried to resist and flee, but he was nabbed by the DRI officers, said the release.
The DRI acquired his transit remand from a special court in Amritsar on Sunday. He was produced in a Bhuj court that sent to 10 days police remand on Monday.
9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of the Ludhiana central jail while at least seven other phones were found abandoned on the premises, during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on jail premises.
Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing
Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine. The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.
Strategy to keep Covid at bay is ‘test, track, treat’, says govt
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Monday asked all districts in the national Capital region to focus on 3Ts: testing, tracking and treatment. “Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 infection, we have to follow the rules of 3T, that is test, track and treat.”
Ludhiana | Sweets, cheese to get dearer as milk rates to go up for bulk buyers
With local dairy farmers announcing a hike in milk prices for bulk buyers such as sweet meat shops, the common man is ultimately set to feel the pinch as the rate of milk-products, such as cheese, khoya and sweets, will go up resultantly. Association president Narinderpal Singh Pappu said that dairy owners had increased the price of milk by ₹2 in the month of March.
J&K: Lashkar’s overground worker, associate arrested in Pulwama
Security forces on Monday arrested an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and his associate, who were planning to target non-local labourers, from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On a specific input, security forces apprehended a suspect, Rayees Ahmad Mir, and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from Rayees' possession, the spokesman said. In Baramulla, police have arrested a man involved in collection of funds in the name of banned organization JeI.
