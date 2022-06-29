20.8 kg ice drug recovered, 2 arrested in Ludhiana
The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two men and recovered 20.8 kg ice drug (amphetamine) from their possession, the biggest recovery of the contraband so far in Punjab.
The arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh Bobby, 40, of Sunet village and Arjun, 26, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Model Town in Ludhiana. The kingpin of the drug supply chain Vishal alias Vinay, a realtor, of Labour colony in Jawahar Nagar is yet to be arrested.
An FIR under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at STF, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.
Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), STF, Snehdeep Sharma said that the Ludhiana unit of the STF team arrested the accused from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar following a tip-off when the accused were crossing from the area on a motorcycle late on Monday.
The STF recovered 2 kg ice drug from Arjun’s backpack. During further questioning, the accused stated that they work for Vishal, who is the main smuggler. The STF conducted a raid at his house in Jawahar Nagar and recovered 18.8 kg ice drug in a gunny bag kept in an almirah in the house.
The AIG said that during investigation, they found that the accused used to smuggle ice drug outside Punjab too, especially in the metro cities. Amphetamine is majorly a party drug. The addicts in Punjab also consume this drug.
“It is suspected that the accused manufacture the drug here in Punjab or in neighbouring states. As amphetamine is a chemical drug, which is made of the raw material used in pharmaceutical companies, the chances of it being smuggled from across the border are quite less. However, further probe will ascertain it,” said the AIG.
Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana STF, said that Harpreet and Arjun work as drivers. Arjun is a step brother of Vishal. The accused had started drug smuggling about five years ago. Earlier, Harpreet was arrested with opium in Sarabha Nagar. He was bailed out from the jail on April 21, 2020.
He said that on interrogation, the accused told that they do not know from where Vishal used to procure the contraband. Their job was to deliver the consignment on the directions of Vishal.
The inspector added that the STF is getting details of the property and drug money possessed by the accused and they would attach it with the case.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
